WHO: Coronavirus is nu pandemie

In een persconferentie heeft de directeur-generaal van de Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, verklaard dat de coronavirus-uitbraak nu een pandemie is. Bekijk hier de livestream: https://www.pscp.tv/WHO/1djxXQkqApVKZ?t=29m21s
Pandemie-tweet
