ERS: nieuw live COVID-19 webinar: Diagnose, behandeling en gezondheidsbeleid COVID-19-management met ervaringen uit China

De European Respiratory Society (ERS) nodigt u uit om deel te nemen aan de COVID-19-webinar, die live wordt gestreamd van 13:00 – 15:00 uur CET op 28 maart 2020. De webinar is gratis en speciaal voor alle zorgprofessionals die zich bezig houden met longziekten en COVID-19. De webinar biedt belangrijke updates over een aantal aspecten met betrekking tot COVID-19. De live presentaties zullen betrekking hebben op COVID-19 gezondheidsmanagementbeleid.

Onderwerpen en sprekers

COVID-19 health management policy – Prof. Chen Wang , Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China

, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China Diagnostics and treatment – Prof. Bin Cao , Chinese Thoracic Society President-Elect, Beijing, China

, Chinese Thoracic Society President-Elect, Beijing, China Differences between COVID-19 outbreak in China and Italy – Prof. Zong’an Liang, Chengdu Huaxi Hospital, Sichuan, China

Na de presentaties zal er een vraag-en-antwoordsessie plaatsvinden onder leiding van experts: prof. Tobias Welte, voormalig voorzitter van ERS en hoofd van de afdeling Respiratory Medicine and Infectious Disease aan de Universiteit van Hannover, Duitsland Prof. Eva Polverino, ERS Respiratory Infections Assembly Secretary en longarts aan het Clinical and Provincial Hospital van Barcelona, ??Spanje Prof. Jieming Qu, President van de Chinese Thoracic Society, Shanghai, China

Watch the live webinar at 13:00 CET on 28 March

ALs je niet in de gelegenheid bent dit webinar live te volgen, dan kan je een opname afteraf bekijken op the COVID-19 webinars web page. Hier vind je alle materialen van de ERS and ELF over SARS-CoV-2 en COVID-19.

The European Respiratory Society (ERS) invites you to join the experts for the latest COVID-19 webinar, which will be streamed live from 13:00–15:00 CET on 28 March, 2020. The webinars are a unique, free-to-access resource that provide all respiratory team members with key updates on a variety of aspects related to COVID-19. The live presentations will cover:

Program

COVID-19 health management policy – Prof. Chen Wang, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China

Diagnostics and treatment – Prof. Bin Cao, Chinese Thoracic Society President-Elect, Beijing, China

Differences between COVID-19 outbreak in China and Italy – Prof. Zong’an Liang, Chengdu Huaxi Hospital, Sichuan, China

After the presentations there will be a question and answer session led by topic experts:

Prof. Tobias Welte, ERS Past President and Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine and Infectious Disease at Hannover University, Germany Prof. Eva Polverino, ERS Respiratory Infections Assembly Secretary and pulmonologist at the Clinical and Provincial Hospital of Barcelona, Spain Prof. Jieming Qu, Chinese Thoracic Society President, Shanghai, China

If you are not able to join us during the live webinar, you will be able to watch the webinar recording from the COVID-19 webinars web page after the stream has ended. Access all ERS and ELF resources on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.