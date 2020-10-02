Hoe helpt zwarte bes bij pijnklachten door artrose en andere gewrichtsproblemen?

De zwarte bes is een plant uit de ribesfamilie. De zwarte bes groeit op natte, voedselrijke grond in loofbossen. De zwarte bes bloeit vroeg, van april tot mei. Ribes nigrum (zwarte bes) is een antioxidant vooral gezond bewegingsapparaat ondersteunen.

De zwarte bes behoort tot de familie van de Glossulariaceae en komt oorspronkelijk voor in Centraal- en Oost-Europa. Professor en abt Bailly de Montaren, van de universiteit van Sorbonne, noemde Ribes nigrum in de 18de eeuw al de “struik van duizend deugden”.

In de Tweede Wereldoorlog werd de consumptie van zwarte aalbes door de Britse regering geadviseerd omdat de bes veel vitamine C bevat. Aalbessensiroop werd er aan kinderen gratis uitgedeeld om het gebrek aan vitamine C uit andere vruchten op te vangen. Niet alleen deze bessen worden gebruikt in de voeding en of voor gezondheid bevorderende producten, ook de knoppen, zaden en bladeren bevatten actieve bestanddelen.

Gewrichtsontsteking

Als een gewricht pijnlijk, stijf, dik, warm en soms rood is, is de kans groot dat het gewricht ontstoken is. Als de klachten onverklaarbaar zijn of langer aanhouden, overleg dan met de huisarts. Als een gewricht warm aanvoelt kan koelen en hooghouden prettig zijn. Leg er een natte omslag of wat ijs tegenaan. Wikkel het ijs in een theedoek om te voorkomen dat de huid bevriest. Of gebruik een ‘ice-pack’. Doe dit niet langer dan 10 minuten per keer.

Ook kan bewegen geen kwaad. Ook als een ontstoken gewricht dik, warm of rood is. Beweging helpt om de spieren en gewrichten soepel te houden. Door regelmatig te bewegen worden de spieren sterker en voorkomt u dat ze stijf worden. De pijn wordt op den duur minder. Begin rustig aan en breid het bewegen steeds verder uit. Ga bijvoorbeeld wandelen, fietsen of zwemmen. Als u merkt dat de klachten tijdens of na het bewegen verergeren, probeer het dan tijdelijk wat rustiger aan te doen. Worden de klachten minder erg, dan kunt u het gewricht weer meer belasten.

Ontstekingsremmend effect van zwarte bessen



Anthocyaninen uit zwarte bessen en bosbessen hebben een ontstekingsremmend effect bij dagelijkse inname van 300 mg. Voedingssupplementen met anthocyaninen kunnen daarom een positief effect hebben in de preventie en behandeling van chronische inflammatoire gewrichtsaandoeningen omdat het allerlei ontstekingen verminderd. Zorg daarnaast ook voor voldoende lichaamsbeweging.



Anthocyaninen uit zwarte bessen helpen bij de vermindering van spierstijfheid

Het drinken van het sap van zwarte bessen en het eten van zwarte bessen wordt afgeraden bij kinderen onder de 4 jaar omdat het gehalte aan kleurstoffen en salicylzuur (bestandsdeel van pijnstillers) te hoog is voor jonge kinderen. Ook moet je voorzichtig zijn bij het gebruik van grotere hoeveelheden zwarte bessen en het gelijktijdig gebruik van bloeddrukverlagers. Ook drijven zwarte bessen vocht af dus pas ook op met het gebruikt van: anti-aritmica, hartglycosiden, theophylline, diuretica en lithium.

Voedingssupplementen

Ook zie je in de drogisterij wel producten van zwarte bessen waaraan boswellia extract is toegevoegd. Dit is omdat de boswelliazuren kunnen bijdragen aan de ondersteuning van soepele gewrichten. Als je een voedingssupplement koopt vanwege pijnlijke gewrichten. Lees dan zorgvuldig de bijsluiter in verband met bijwerkingen en gevoeligheden.

Referenties