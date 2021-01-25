Colchicine vermindert het risico op COVID-19-gerelateerde complicaties

Positieve resultaten van colcorona studie tonen aan dat colchicine de enige effectieve orale medicatie is voor de behandeling van niet-gehospitaliseerde patiënten

Het Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) heeft vandaag bekend gemaakt dat de colcorona klinische studie klinisch overtuigende resultaten heeft opgeleverd over de werkzaamheid van Colchicine om COVID-19 te behandelen. De onderzoeksresultaten hebben aangetoond dat colchicine het risico op overlijden of ziekenhuisopnames bij patiënten met COVID-19 met 21% vermindert ten opzichte van behandeling met een placebo. Dit dat blijkt statistische significantie resultaten van de mondiale studie van 4488 patiënten. De analyse van de 4159 patiënten met een bewezen COVID-19 besmetting door een naso-faryngeale PCR-test heeft aangetoond dat het gebruik van colchicine een statistisch significante vermindering van het risico op overlijden of ziekenhuisopname t.o.v. placebo werd gerapporteerd. Bij deze patiënten met een bewezen diagnose van COVID-19 verminderde colchicine de ziekenhuisopnames met 25%, de behoefte aan mechanische ventilatie met 50% en sterfgevallen met 44%. Deze belangrijke wetenschappelijke ontdekking maakt colchicine ‘s werelds eerste orale medicijn dat kan worden gebruikt voor de behandeling van niet-gehospitaliseerde patiënten met COVID-19.

Wat is Colchicine?

Colchicine is een medicijn dat onder andere voorgeschreven wordt aan patiënten met jicht. Colchicine remt acute ontstekingen en kan voorkomen dat nieuwe ontstekingen ontstaan. Door remming van de ontsteking vermindert de pijn en neemt de zwelling af. Colchicine werkt vaak al binnen 1 dag. Het verlaagt het urinezuur in het bloed overigens niet.



Het gebruik

Colchicine is verkrijgbaar in tabletten van 0.5 mg. Uw behandelaar spreekt met u af hoeveel tabletten u gaat gebruiken. Meestal wordt niet meer dan 3 keer per dag 1 tablet voorgeschreven. U mag de tablet niet innemen met grapefruitsap omdat door remming van het CYP3A4 de systemische blootstelling van colchicine kan toenemen.

Bewaaradvies

De colchicine tabletten bewaart u in de originele verpakking bij een temperatuur lager dan 30°C.

Wees voorzichtig bij gelijktijdige toediening van geneesmiddelen die het bloedbeeld kunnen aantasten of een negatieve invloed hebben op de lever- en/of nierfunctie.

“Dit onderzoek toont de werkzaamheid van colchicine aan bij het voorkomen van de ‘cytokine storm’ en het verminderen van de complicaties door COVID-19,” zei Dr Jean-Claude Tardif, directeur van het MHI Research Center, hoogleraar geneeskunde aan de Université de Montréal en hoofdonderzoeker van het COLCORONA onderzoek. “We zijn verheugd om de eerste orale medicatie in de wereld te kunnen inzetten met een aanzienlijke impact op de volksgezondheid en het potentieel COVID-19 complicaties voor miljoenen patiënten te voorkomen.”

De behandeling van patiënten, die risico lopen op complicaties, met colchicine met een bevestidge COVID-19, vermindert hun risico op het ontwikkelen van een ernstige vorm van de ziekte, en vermindert het aantal ziekenhuisopnames. Het voorschrijven van colchicine aan patiënten zou kunnen helpen de druk op ziekenhuizen te verlichten en de zorgkosten te verlagen.

“Ons innovatieve onderzoeksprogramma bewijst ook dat het Montreal Heart Institute snelle wetenschappelijke doorbraken kan maken op een manier die economisch levensvatbaar is voor patiënten door bestaande geneesmiddelen te hergebruiken,” vervolgde Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif.

COLCORONA is een contactloze, gerandomiseerde, dubbelblinde, placebogecontroleerde klinische studie die thuis plaatsvond. Het is uitgevoerd in Canada, de Verenigde Staten, Europa, Zuid-Amerika en Zuid-Afrika. Het was ontworpen om te bepalen of colchicine het risico op ernstige complicaties in verband met COVID-19 kan verminderen. COLCORONA werd uitgevoerd onder ongeveer 4.500 COVID-19 patiënten die op het moment van inschrijving niet in het ziekenhuis waren opgenomen, met ten minste één risicofactor voor COVID-19 complicaties. Dit is ‘s werelds grootste onderzoek van een oraal toegediend geneesmiddel bij niet-gehospitaliseerde patiënten met COVID-19.

COLCORONA werd gecoördineerd door het Montreal Heart Institute’s Montreal Health Innovations Coordinating Center (MHICC), en gefinancierd door de regering van Quebec, het National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute van de U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), Montreal filantroop Sophie Desmarais, en de COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, een initiatief gelanceerd door de Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome en Mastercard. CGI, Dacima en Pharmascience van Montreal waren ook medewerkers in het proces.

