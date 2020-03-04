PREPARE geactiveerd naar Mode 3 voor het coronavirus COVID-19

Er is een sterke stijging van bevestigde gevallen van het nieuwe Coronavirus -COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) bij patiënten in heel Europa en de rest van de wereld. In totaal hebben 69 landen over de hele wereld, waarvan 31 in Europa, nu gevallen van COVID-19 gemeld, met wereldwijd meer dan 3000 doden. Het is duidelijk dat de uitbraak van Coronavirus -COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) een onmiddellijke bedreiging vormt de volksgezondheid voor Europa is. Daarom heeft het door de EU gefinancierde platform voor Europese paraatheid tegen (her) opkomende epidemieën (PREPARE) besloten d responsinspanningen te verhogen voor COVID-19 / SARS-CoV-2naar responsiemodus 3 voor uitbraakonderzoek, deze modus 3 is de hoogste respons.

Risico pandemie

Het is zeer waarschijnlijk dat de uitbraak van COVID-19 / SARS-CoV-2 een pandemie zal worden met aanhoudende overdracht in verschillende Europese landen. Daarom is besloten om het responsniveau te verhogen naar modus 3. Het uitvoeren van klinisch onderzoek in PREPARE levert realtime bewijs op voor het klinische beheer van patiënten en voor het informeren Public Health en volksgezondheidsorganen. De komende week zal PREPARE meer details communiceren ”, zegt Herman Goossens, professor aan de Universiteit Antwerpen en coördinator van PREPARE. Alle activiteiten zijn afgestemd op die van nationale instanties voor volksgezondheid, ECDC en regionale kantoren van de WHO

Hieronder het bericht in het Engels

PREPARE is upgrading to highest response mode

The EU-funded Platform foR European Preparedness Against (Re-) emerging Epidemics (PREPARE) has decided to upgrade its response efforts to the novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic to Outbreak Research Response Mode 3, the highest response mode. This means that PREPARE will immediately initiate and implement clinical research studies on SARS-CoV-2 across Europe, it has been preparing for over the last month.

This is a direct result of the steep rise of confirmed cases of the virus in patients across Europe and the world. A total of 69 countries across the world, of which 31 in Europe, have now reported cases of COVID-19, with over 3000 deaths globally. It is evident that the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak is an immediate public health threat to Europe. As a consequence, on 2 March, the European Centre for Disease Control and prevention (ECDC) announced that it considers the risk of widespread sustained transmission of COVID-19 in EU/EEA and UK in the coming weeks moderate to high.

“It is very likely that the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak will become a pandemic with sustained transmission in several European countries. Therefore, we decided to raise the response level to Mode 3. Carrying out clinical research in PREPARE will provide real-time evidence for clinical management of patients and for informing public health responses. We will communicate with more details over the following week” says Herman Goossens, Professor at the University of Antwerp and Coordinator of PREPARE.

All activities are aligned with those of national public health agencies, ECDC and WHO regional offices.

Bron: Universiteit Antwerpen & PREPARE