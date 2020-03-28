WHO: Studie laat zien dat COVID-19-virus (SARS-CoV-2) zich beperkt door de lucht verspreidt

In deze experimentele studie is onderzocht in hoeverre COVID-19-virus (SARS-CoV-2) zich door de lucht kan verspreiden. In een Goldberg Drum met een drie-jet Collison nebulizer werden aërosolen gegenereerd in een gecontroleerde laboratoriumomstandigheden. Met deze machine kan hoesten en niezen worden gesimuleerd in een versterkte vorm. Daarom is het geen directeafspiegeling van normaal menselijk hoesten of niezen. Bovendien levert het onderzoek geen nieuw bewijs op over de overdracht in via de lucht, aangezien aerosolisatie met deeltjes die het virus mogelijk bevatten, al bekend was als een mogelijke besmettingsbron van het virus.

Uit de beschikbare onderzoeksgegevens blijkt dat COVID-19 virus wordt overgedragen tijdens nauw contact door middel van respiratoire druppels (zoals hoesten) en door besmette oppervlakten. Het virus kan zich rechtstreeks verspreiden van persoon tot persoon wanneer iemand die besmet is met COVID-19 hoest of uitademt. De druppels zijn te zwaar om in de lucht te blijven zweven, ze landen op objecten en oppervlakken op en rond de personen. Andere mensen raken besmet met COVID-19 door het aanraken van deze verontreinigde voorwerpen of oppervlakken, die dan vervolgens hun ogen, neus of mond. Volgens de momenteel beschikbare gegevens is de overdracht via kleinere druppelkernen (transmissie in de lucht) mogelijk op afstanden in een radius van 1 meter door de lucht. Als zodanig blijft de WHO aanbevelen om regelmatig handhygiëne uit te voeren, aanbevelingen voor ademhalingsetiquette volgt en regelmatig oppervlakken reinigt en de handen te ontsmetten. Ook blijft het handhaven van fysieke afstanden van belang en wordt het aanbevolen om mensen met koorts of verkoudheidsverschijnselen te mijden. Deze preventieve maatregelen zullen de virale overdracht beperken. Sinds het begin van de UITBRAAK van DE COVID-19, en in overeenstemming met de beschikbare gegevens. Ook handhaaft de WHO de aanbeveling, in het kader van druppel- en contactmaatregelen gebruik te maken van medische maskers (N95, FFP2 of FFP3) voor regelmatige verzorging van COVID-19-patiënten.

An experimental study, which evaluated virus persistence of the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), has recently been published in the NEJM1.

In this experimental study, aerosols were generated using a three-jet Collison nebulizer and fed into a Goldberg drum under controlled laboratory conditions. This is a high-powered machine that does not reflect normal human coughing or sneezing nor does it reflect aerosol generating procedures in clinical settings. Furthermore, the findings do not bring new evidence on airborne transmission as aerosolization with particles potentially containing the virus was already known as a possibility during procedures generating aerosols. In allother contexts, available evidence indicates that COVID-19 virus is transmitted during close contact through respiratory droplets (such as coughing) and by fomites.2-8The virus can spread directly from person to person when a COVID-19 case coughs or exhales producing droplets that reach the nose, mouth or eyes of another person. Alternatively, as the droplets are too heavy to be airborne, they land on objects and surfaces surrounding the person. Other people become infected with COVID-19 by touching these contaminated objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. According to the currently available evidence, transmission through smaller droplet nuclei (airborne transmission) that propagate through air at distances longer than 1 meter is limited to aerosol generating procedures during clinical care of COVID-19 patients.As such, WHO continues to recommend that everyone performs hand hygiene frequently, follows respiratory etiquette recommendations and regularly clean and disinfect surfaces. WHOalso continues to recommend theimportance of maintaining physical distances and avoiding people with fever or respiratory symptoms. These preventive measures will limit viral transmission. Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in alignment with available evidence, WHO maintains the recommendation, in the context of droplet and contact precautions for the use of medical masks for regular care of COVID-19 patients and respirators (N95, FFP2 or FFP3) for circumstances and settings where aerosol generating procedures are performed.9References1.van Doremalen N, Morris D, Bushmaker T et al. Aerosol and Surface Stability of SARS-CoV-2 as compared with SARS-CoV-1. New Engl J Med 2020doi: 10.1056/NEJMc20049732.Liu J, Liao X, Qian S et al. Community transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, Shenzhen, China, 2020. Emerg Infect Dis2020 doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.2002393.Chan J, Yuan S, Kok K et al. A familial cluster of pneumonia associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus indicating person-to-person transmission: a study of a family cluster. Lancet 2020 doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30154-94.Li Q, Guan X, Wu P, et al. Early transmission dynamics in Wuhan, China, of novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia. N Engl J Med2020; doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2001316.5.Huang C, Wang Y, Li X, et al. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Lancet 2020; 395: 497–506. 6.Burke RM, Midgley CM, Dratch A, Fenstersheib M, Haupt T, Holshue M,et al. Active monitoring ofpersons exposed to patients with confirmed COVID-19 —United States, January–February 2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2020 doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm6909e1external icon7.World Health Organization. Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) 16-24 February 2020 [Internet]. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2020 Available from: https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf8.Ong SW, Tan YK, Chia PY, Lee TH, Ng OT, Wong MS, et al. Air, surface environmental, and personal protective equipment contamination by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from a symptomatic patient. JAMA.2020 Mar 4 [Epub ahead of print].9.WHO Infection Prevention and Control Guidance for COVID-19 available athttps://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance/infection-prevention-and-control