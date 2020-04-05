Ivermectine studie bij COVID-19 gepubliceerd in Antiviral Research

Ivermectin remt de replicatie van SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

Auteurs: LeonCaly1Julian D.Druce1Mike G.Catton1David A.Jans2Kylie M.Wagstaff2https://doi.org/10.1016/j.antiviral.2020.104787

Ivermectin remt van SARS-CoV-2, de veroorzaker van COVID-19. Een enkele behandeling zorgde binnen 48 uur voor een vermindering van het virus in een celkweek. Ivermectin is geregistreerd medicijn waarvoor mogelijk, na voldoende positieve in vivo-studies, een indicatie-uitbreiding kan worden aangevraagd. Ivermectin staat op WHO-lijst van essentiële geneesmiddelen.

De veroorzaker van de huidige COVID-19 pandemie, SARS-CoV-2, is een virus met een enkele streng RNA. Het virus is nauw verwant aan ernstig acuut respiratoir syndroom coronavirus (SARS-CoV). Studies over SARS-CoV eiwitten hebben een potentiële rol voor IMP?/?1 aangetoond tijdens infectie in signaalafhankelijke nucleocytoplasmahoudende sluiting van het SARS-CoV Nucleocapsid eiwit[16, 17, 18], dat van invloed kan zijn op de celdeling in de gastheer [19,20]. Bovendien is aangetoond dat het SARS-CoV accessoire-eiwit ORF6 de antivirale activiteit van de STAT1-transcriptiefactor tegenwerkt door IMP?/?1 te isoleren op het ruwe ER/Golgi-membraan[21]. Samen suggereren deze bevindingen dat de nucleaire transportremmende activiteit van ivermectine effectief kan zijn tegen SARS-CoV-2. De studieresulaten zijn in pre-proof gepubliceerd in Antiviral Research van 3 April 2020, 104787 In Press, Journal Pre-proof



Referenties van de studie:

