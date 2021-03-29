Risicobeoordeling van kruidenpreparaten met sint-janskruid

Mensen gebruiken kruidenpreparaten (voedingssupplementen en kruidenthee) met sint-janskruid onder andere om zich beter te voelen en beter te kunnen slapen. Maar deze kruidenpreparaten kunnen de werking van geneesmiddelen verminderen, of juist versterken. Deze wisselwerkingen kunnen ernstige gezondheidseffecten hebben. Kruidenpreparaten met sint-janskruid verminderen bijvoorbeeld de werking van middelen die worden voorgeschreven bij schimmel- of virusinfecties en bij chemotherapie. De werking van bepaalde bewustzijns-verlagende geneesmiddelen, zoals kalmeringsmiddelen, en bewustzijns-stimulerende middelen, bijvoorbeeld antidepressiva, wordt versterkt.



Ook zonder de combinatie met geneesmiddelen kan het gebruik van gezondheid. Zo kan de huid sneller beschadigd raken (zonnebrand) als mensen na het gebruik van sint-janskruid in de zon gaan zitten. Ook worden andere effecten zoals duizeligheid, diarree en angst gemeld na het gebruik van kruidenpreparaten met sint-janskruid. Het is niet bekend welke effecten optreden als mensen deze kruidenpreparaten lang gebruiken. Ook is er onvoldoende informatie om te bepalen of het gebruik van sint-janskruid tijdens de zwangerschap veilig is voor het ongeboren kind. Bovendien verschilt de samenstelling van kruidenpreparaten met sint-janskruid sterk en is vaak niet bekend wat er precies in zit. Dit maakt het moeilijk om de effecten van een product in te schatten. Deze conclusies trekt het RIVM op basis van een risicobeoordeling, in opdracht van VWS.



Het RIVM adviseert consumenten om voorzichtig te zijn met het gebruik van kruidenpreparaten met sint-janskruid omdat deze schadelijk kunnen zijn voor de gezondheid. Daarom raadt het RIVM VWS aan om regelgeving over het gebruik van sint-janskruid in kruidenpreparaten op te stellen.

Abstract

People use herbal preparations (food supplements and herbal tea) with St John’s wort, amongst others to feel and sleep better. However, these herbal preparations can reduce the effect of medicines, or enhance their effect. These interactions can have serious health effects. Herbal preparations with St John’s wort, for example, reduce the effect of certain medicines prescribed for fungal or viral infections and for cancer (chemotherapy). The effect of certain consciousness-lowering agents, e.g. sedative medicines, and consciousness-stimulating agents, e.g. antidepressants, is actually enhanced.



The use of herbal preparations with St John’s wort may also pose health risks when used alone and not in combination with medicines. For example, the skin can be damaged faster (sunburn) if people sit in the sun after using St John’s wort. Other effects such as dizziness, diarrhea and anxiety have also been reported after the use of herbal preparations containing St. John’s wort. It is not known what effects occur after people use these herbal preparations for a long time. There is also insufficient information available to determine whether the use of St John’s wort during pregnancy is safe for the unborn child. Moreover, the composition of herbal preparations containing St John’s wort can vary greatly, and it is often not known what exactly is in it. This makes it difficult to estimate the effects of a product. RIVM draws these conclusions based on a risk assessment on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS).



RIVM advises consumers to be cautious with the use of herbal preparations containing St John’s wort, and to not use these products in combination with medicines. RIVM advises VWS to draft legislation on the use of St John’s wort in herbal preparations.

Bron: RIVM