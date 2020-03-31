Groot onderzoek in Noord-Nederland naar risicofactoren voor het Coronavirus

Onderdeel van het internationale ‘The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative’

Deze week start in Noord-Nederland een grootschalig onderzoek naar de risicofactoren voor het coronavirus COVID-19. Daarvoor ontvangen de komende tijd zo’n 135.000 bewoners van Noord-Nederland wekelijkse een vragenlijst. De antwoorden zullen worden gekoppeld aan gegevens van de Lifelines biobank om zowel erfelijke als omgevingsfactoren te identificeren die gedeeltelijk bepalen of iemand ernstig ziek wordt als gevolg van het coronavirus of milde symptomen gaat ontwikkelen.

Genetisch bepaald?

De wekelijkse vragenlijst wordt toegezonden aan deelnemers van de lifelines- en NEXT-onderzoeksprogramma’s. Hun antwoorden zullen worden gecombineerd met eerder verzamelde gegevens, waaronder genetische informatie. Hoofdonderzoeker Lude Franke, hoogleraar genetica, legt uit: “Met dit onderzoek willen we zien of er verschillen zijn tussen het DNA van mensen die ernstig ziek zijn geworden als gevolg van het coronavirus en mensen die milde symptomen hebben ervaren.”

Invloed op de geestelijke gezondheid



Bovendien zal in dit onderzoek ook worden onderzocht in hoeverre het coronavirus het welzijn van de noordelijke bewoners beïnvloedt. Maakt het mensen zich somber of angstig? Hoe beïnvloedt dit hun dieetgedrag en gezondheid? Hoe heeft dit hun dagelijks leven beïnvloed, ook op het werk? En welke gevolgen zal dit op langere termijn hebben?

De verspreiding in kaart brengen

Dankzij dit onderzoek wordt de verspreiding van het coronavirus over de drie noordelijke provincies in de komende maanden in kaart gebracht. Deze kennis kan helpen om nauwkeuriger te voorspellen wat er kan gebeuren in gevallen van infectieziekten of virussen in de toekomst.

Noord-Nederland bundelt krachten



De Lifelines coronavirusstudie is een gezamenlijk initiatief van het Universitair Medisch Centrum Groningen, de Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, de Aletta Jacobs School of Public Health en de Lifelines biobank. Het werd mede mogelijk gemaakt door de Universiteit van het Noorden, een collectief van Noordelijke kennisinstellingen. Lifelines-directeur Bert-Jan Souman: “Het is bijzonder om te zien wat we op zo’n korte termijn samen hebben georganiseerd. We bundelen onze krachten om onze kennis over het coronavirus te verbreden en bij te dragen aan de samenleving door middel van wetenschappelijk onderzoek.”

Bijdragen van Lifelines deelnemers



Alleen de deelnemers van de lifelines en Lifelines NEXT onderzoeksprogramma’s worden uitgenodigd om bij te dragen aan deze studie. Zij ontvangen hiervoor een e-mailuitnodiging. Meer informatie is te vinden op www.rug.nl/aletta/ en www.umcg.nl. Meer over The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative op www.covid19hg.com

Major research in the Northern Netherlands into risk factors for the Coronavirus Part of the international ‘The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative’

This week, large-scale research into the risk factors for the coronavirus COVID-19 is being started in the Northern Netherlands. To this end, around 135,000 Northern residents will receive a weekly questionnaire in the coming period. Their answers will be linked to data from the Lifelines biobank to identify both hereditary and environmental factors that partially determine whether someone may fall seriously ill due to the coronavirus or simply develop mild symptoms.

Genetically determined?

The weekly questionnaire will be sent to participants of the Lifelines and NEXT research programmes. Their answers will be combined with previously gathered data, including genetic information. Head researcher Lude Franke, Professor of Genetics, explains: “With this research, we want to see whether there are differences between the DNA of people who have fallen seriously ill due to the coronavirus and people who have experienced mild symptoms.”

Influence on mental health

Furthermore, the extent to which the coronavirus influences Northern residents’ wellbeing will also be researched in this study. Is it making people feel gloomy or anxious? How is this affecting their dietary behaviour and health? How has this influenced their daily lives, including work? And what effects will this have in the longer term?

Mapping the spread

Thanks to this research, the spreading of the coronavirus across the three Northern provinces over the next few months will be mapped. This knowledge may help to more accurately predict what may happen in cases of infectious diseases or viruses in the future.

Northern Netherlands joins forces

The Lifelines coronavirus study is a joint initiative of the University Medical Center Groningen, the University of Groningen, the Aletta Jacobs School of Public Health and the Lifelines biobank. It was partly made possible by the University of the North, a collective of Northern knowledge institutions. Lifelines director Bert-Jan Souman: “It is extraordinary to see what we have organized together at such short notice. We are joining forces to broaden our knowledge on the coronavirus and to contribute to society through scientific research.”

Contributions by Lifelines participants

Only the participants of the Lifelines and Lifelines NEXT research programmes are invited to contribute to this study. They will receive an email invitation to this end. More information can be found at www.rug.nl/aletta/ and www.umcg.nl. More about The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative at www.covid19hg.com